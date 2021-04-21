Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.21

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 195973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

