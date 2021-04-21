Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of CCL traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,456,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northcoast Asset Management lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 54.1% during the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 130,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,358,000. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $34,930,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

