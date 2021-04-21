Carnival Co. &’s (CUK) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CUK stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,494 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

