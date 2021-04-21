Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CA. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.21 ($20.25).

Get Carrefour alerts:

EPA CA traded down €0.27 ($0.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €15.10 ($17.76). 3,547,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.86 and its 200-day moving average is €14.36. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.