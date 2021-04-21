Carrier Global Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.
CARR stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
