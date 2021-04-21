Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Plans GBX 1.18 Dividend

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CARR opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. Carr’s Group has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.51.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

