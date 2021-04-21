Carry Achieves Market Cap of $155.11 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Carry has a market cap of $155.11 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00015601 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00040520 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

