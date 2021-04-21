Carter’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,818 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,650% compared to the typical volume of 161 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carter’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of CRI traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.54. 13,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

