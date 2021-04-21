Cartesi Achieves Market Capitalization of $188.55 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $188.55 million and $86.98 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,038,737 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

