Cartesi Hits Market Cap of $177.68 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $177.68 million and approximately $34.40 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00273583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.17 or 0.01031215 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.03 or 0.00656413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.85 or 0.99917287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,038,737 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

