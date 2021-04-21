Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,704,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $13,704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $575,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.18. 916,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,015. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.04 and its 200-day moving average is $254.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Carvana by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

