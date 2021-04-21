Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) were up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, cash and carry stores, and e-commerce sites; as well as shopping centers. It also offers private label products; and operates as a non-food retailer.

