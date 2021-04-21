Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of SAVA traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. 2,230,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -145.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

