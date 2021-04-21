Castle Achieves Market Cap of $18,761.93 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 54.1% against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $18,761.93 and approximately $15.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.44 or 0.00551853 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.54 or 0.03353619 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,746,610 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

