Castle (CSTL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Castle has a market cap of $18,761.93 and $15.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded down 54.1% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.44 or 0.00551853 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.54 or 0.03353619 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,746,610 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.