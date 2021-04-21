CBDAO (BREE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $91,190.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. CBDAO has a total market cap of $79,647.06 and $91,190.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00094661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00643320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.