CBTX (CBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. CBTX has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $783.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.