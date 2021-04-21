Ccore Reaches Market Cap of $155,366.78 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 53.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ccore has traded 2,652.2% higher against the dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $155,366.78 and approximately $110.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00068214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00095232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.03 or 0.00686569 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.06 or 0.07526605 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

