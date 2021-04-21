Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading Down 5.5%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

MTTRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

