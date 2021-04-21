Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.32

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.32 and last traded at $158.66, with a volume of 592626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.78 and its 200 day moving average is $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $369,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $11,358,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

