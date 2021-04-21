Celo Price Tops $5.71 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00010586 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $334.44 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00275887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.01020615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.48 or 0.00653895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,736.87 or 0.99689788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.