Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.81. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 55,725 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 302,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

