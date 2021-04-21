CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of CenterPoint Energy worth $41,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.