Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CPF opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $737.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Pacific Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

