Centrality (CENNZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.28 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $104.17 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

