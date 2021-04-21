Century Communities (CCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CCS opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

