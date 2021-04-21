Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05.

About Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

