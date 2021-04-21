Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Upgraded to Buy at Maxim Group

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $208.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter worth about $14,772,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 4,046.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,176,460 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,802,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

