Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

CERT stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

