CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.95.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

