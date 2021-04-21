CGI Group (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.31 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.07 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

