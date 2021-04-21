Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits Market Cap of $23.84 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $23.84 million and $3.34 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00681237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.23 or 0.07013532 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,722,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.