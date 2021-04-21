Chainlink (LINK) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.63 or 0.00067582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $15.35 billion and approximately $2.06 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00094309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00657978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.59 or 0.07364587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00037864 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

