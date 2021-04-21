ChampionX (CHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect ChampionX to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHX stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

