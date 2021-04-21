ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,977,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after buying an additional 757,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 868,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,971,000 after purchasing an additional 327,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,637 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

