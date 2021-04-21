Charles Liang Sells 82,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $402,844.68.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $227,149.16.

On Monday, April 5th, Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,406,242.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. 164,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,506. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,319,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,626,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after buying an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after buying an additional 127,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 468,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 90,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

