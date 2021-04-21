Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,873 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Silvergate Capital worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $10,076,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Shares of SI opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

