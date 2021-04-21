Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,700 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Passage Bio worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PASG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PASG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.