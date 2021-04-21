Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,078 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Brigham Minerals worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $883.79 million, a PE ratio of -779.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

