Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Ranpak worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ranpak by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 340,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.08. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

