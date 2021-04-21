Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Peabody Energy worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 323,645 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,907 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 59,679 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE BTU opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $358.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

