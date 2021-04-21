Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 63,355 Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Eargo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of EAR opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

