Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Kimball Electronics worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ:KE opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $85,365.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,121.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,195. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.