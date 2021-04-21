Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Organogenesis worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,902,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,500 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $4,239,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Organogenesis by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 63,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 in the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Shares of ORGO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.67 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

