Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SINA worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SINA by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SINA by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in SINA in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SINA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SINA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of SINA opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SINA Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.