Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,953 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of CarParts.com worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $874,919.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,872,556.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,158 shares of company stock worth $6,545,769. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRTS opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $706.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

