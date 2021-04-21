Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 138.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of eGain worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in eGain by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

