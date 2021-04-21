Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Lannett worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lannett by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,616 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $199.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

