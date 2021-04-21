Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of AVROBIO worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AVROBIO by 810.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AVROBIO stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $436.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

