Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of International Money Express worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in International Money Express by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $554.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

